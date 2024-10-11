Spain condemns Israel’s attacks on UN peacekeeping forces in Lebanon

The Spanish government on Friday strongly condemned Israel for launching a second attack in two days on the UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), stationed near the southern Lebanese town of Naqoura.

A statement from the Spanish Foreign Ministry reiterated the country's opposition to such attacks, saying: "The government strongly condemns Israel's new assault on the UNIFIL headquarters in Naqoura, which has caused further injuries among peacekeeping personnel."

The Spanish government urged Israel to "immediately cease its attacks" and called on the country to comply with international humanitarian law, as well as its obligations under UN Security Council Resolution 1701, which governs the cease-fire between Israel and Hezbollah.

Meanwhile, Spanish diplomatic sources expressed deep concern over the gravity of the situation, describing the attacks as "unexpectedly serious."

They stressed the need for a thorough investigation into the incident, to fully understand the scope and implications of the attacks.

Israeli forces early Friday fired at an observation post belonging to UNIFIL at its headquarters in Naqoura, southern Lebanon, wounding two peacekeepers from the Sri Lankan contingent.

Two peacekeepers were injured in a similar attack on Thursday.

The strikes came as Israel is continuing its weeks-long campaign of air and ground attacks in Lebanon, while also carrying out its ongoing strikes on Gaza.

Tensions between Israel and Hezbollah escalated to an all-time high last month after Israeli strikes killed Hezbollah's leader Hassan Nasrallah and top commanders.

At least 1,323 people were killed and 3,700 others were injured in Israeli attacks in the past couple of weeks, according to the Lebanese Health Ministry.