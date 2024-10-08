Violent anti-government protest erupts in Tirana, Albania

An anti-government protest organized by Albania's opposition Democratic Party (PD) erupted into violence in the capital, Tirana, on Monday.

Protesters initially gathered outside the Prime Ministry before marching through the city, passing key sites such as the Parliament, Ministry of Interior, Tirana Municipality, and the Socialist Party headquarters.

Violence broke out when demonstrators launched Molotov cocktails and smoke bombs at government buildings, including the Prime Ministry. Police used tear gas to disperse the crowd after protesters vandalized railings, bus stops, garbage bins, and other property.

According to local security officials, 10 police officers were injured as demonstrators attacked them with Molotov cocktails, pyrotechnics, and other objects.

A large contingent of police officers was deployed to control the protest, leading to road closures in several areas of the city.

- OPPOSITION CALLS FOR INTERIM GOVERNMENT

The demonstration was sparked by the recent one-year prison sentence of Democratic Party member Ervin Salianji, and the party is calling for an interim government to oversee the general elections scheduled for next year.

Salianji's conviction, which led to the loss of his parliamentary seat, has heightened tensions in the country. Opposition members of parliament staged protests last week in response to his sentencing.

Salianji was convicted of spreading false information by releasing an audio recording that falsely implicated relatives of former Interior Minister Fatmir Xhafaj in drug trafficking. On Sept. 26, 2024, the Court of Appeal in Tirana upheld his one-year prison sentence for "false denunciation."

The Democratic Party has denounced the ruling as politically motivated and unjust, pledging to continue protests in the days ahead.