U.S., Argentina reaffirm commitment to support Ukraine

U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and his Argentine counterpart Luis Petri on Monday expressed support for Ukraine in its ongoing war against Russia.

In a phone call, Austin thanked Petri for Argentina's joining of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group, Pentagon spokesman Pat Ryder said in a statement.

Austin and Petri "reaffirmed both countries' commitment to supporting a democratic, independent, and sovereign Ukraine that can defend itself and deter Russian aggression," Ryder added.

The Ukraine Defense Contact Group is a coalition of about 50 nations that meets regularly to discuss Ukraine's security needs since the war with Russia began in April 2022.

This June, Argentina became a new member of the contact group in support of Kyiv.



