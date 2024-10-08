UN official warns about 'use of reproductive violence in unfolding genocide in Gaza'

The UN's special rapporteur on violence against women and girls denounced on Tuesday the ill-treatment of Palestinian women and children by Israel and warned about the use of reproductive violence unfolding in the Gaza Strip.

Reem Alsalem responded to Anadolu's question during a news conference at UN headquarters in New York about Israel systematically targeting women and children in Gaza, given reports of increased deaths, sexual violence and the destruction of a fertility clinic.

"I'm sure you are aware that I have also repeatedly spoken and expressed alarm at the treatment of Palestinian women and children, civilians," she said, noting sexual violence experienced by not only Palestinian women but also Palestinian men by Israel.

Alsalem noted "the use of reproductive violence in the unfolding genocide in Gaza, which is unparalleled in other conflicts," and said, "There has been a relentless attack on women for being the reproductive barriers of Palestinian life."

"There's definitely a deliberate attack there (in Gaza)," she said. "It's linked to the way in which Palestinian women and children have been deliberately dehumanized, not just by the Israeli government, but by many parts of Israeli society and actors with influence."

Israel has continued its brutal offensive on Gaza following an attack last year by the Palestinian resistance group, Hamas, despite a UN Security Council resolution calling for an immediate cease-fire.

Nearly 42,000 victims have since been killed, mostly women and children, and more than 97,300 injured, according to local health authorities.

The Israeli onslaught has displaced almost the entire population of Gaza amid an ongoing blockade that has led to severe shortages of food, clean water and medicine.

Israel faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its actions in Gaza.