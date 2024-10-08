 Contact Us
Ukraine's military says it shot down 18 Russian drones overnight

Ukraine's military reported on Tuesday that it intercepted 18 out of 19 drones and two Iskander-M ballistic missiles in a Russian overnight attack targeting Odesa. The assault caused fires in Chornomorsk and at an administrative building, but no casualties were reported, while a missile strike on a Palau-flagged vessel in Odesa port resulted in one death and five injuries.

Published October 08,2024
UKRAINES MILITARY SAYS IT SHOT DOWN 18 RUSSIAN DRONES OVERNIGHT

Russia launched two Iskander-M ballistic missiles and 19 drones in an overnight attack, Ukraine's military said on Tuesday, but the air force shot down 18 drones, and the last returned to Russian territory.

Russian forces used drones and missiles in the attack on the southern region of Odesa, the air force said in a statement on the Telegram messaging app.

Odesa regional governor Oleh Kiper said the drone attack on the city of Chornomorsk caused fires on three floors of an apartment building but there were no casualties.

It also set off a fire, now extinguished, at an administrative and production building in Odesa district, he added, while one drone fell in an open area without detonating.

A Russian missile also hit a Palau-flagged vessel in Odesa port on Monday, killing a Ukrainian national and injuring five crew members in the second such attack in as many days, officials said.