Ukraine no longer anticipating peace summit to be held in November

Ukraine does not expect the planned second peace summit to take place before the U.S. presidential election in November, according to a statement from the office of President Volodymyr Zelensky on Tuesday.

DPA WORLD Published October 08,2024 Subscribe

Ukraine does not expect a planned second peace summit to be held ahead of the US presidential election in November, the office of President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Tuesday.



The presidential office led by Andriy Yermak is responsible for preparing the gathering that seeks to bring together government representatives and organizations from around the globe to discuss Zelensky's plan aimed at ending more than two and a half years of war with Russia.



Initially, Ukraine had hoped for the second such conference to be held ahead of the November 5 election in the US, which could see the return of Republican Donald Trump to the White House, but an adviser to Yermak said on Tuesday that the plan was no longer feasible.



Preparations for the gathering would nevertheless continue, Daria Zarivna told the Telegraf outlet.



Conferences were currently being held on individual aspects of Zelensky's peace plan, she wrote on Telegram, with the final meeting on humanitarian issues such as the exchange of prisoners of war to take place on October 30 and October 31.



"The question of a date for the second peace summit will be decided after the thematic conferences have been concluded," she wrote.



Some 100 countries and organizations attended the first Ukraine peace summit held in Switzerland in June, with Russia a notable absence.



Moscow had categorically rejected taking part and was therefore not invited.











