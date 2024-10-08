BLINKEN TALKS GAZA CEASE-FIRE AND AID WITH EGYPTS FOREIGN MINISTER

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday discussed the latest developments in the Middle East with his Egyptian Foreign Minister Bedr Abdulati.

In a phone call, Blinken thanked Abdulati for Egypt's continued efforts to reach a cease-fire agreement in Gaza that would secure the release of Israeli hostages and for the role Egypt plays to "resolve the conflict in Sudan," according to a U.S. State Department statement.

Blinken emphasized the need for the full implementation of UN Security Council Resolution 1701 so that civilians in both Israel and Lebanon can safely return home, the statement said.

He reiterated the U.S. commitment of nearly $157 million in humanitarian assistance to Lebanon and noted his country's continued support for the Lebanese Armed Forces and other Lebanese state institutions.

The ministers also discussed the latest developments in the Middle East and followed up on their discussion from the September US-Egypt Strategic Dialogue in Cairo, Egypt.