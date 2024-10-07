UN refugee chief calls for cease-fire, more humanitarian aid in Lebanon

The UN High Commissioner for Refugees called for a cease-fire in Lebanon and increased international humanitarian support during his visit to the capital Beirut on Sunday.

After meeting displaced families in schools, Filippo Grandi said "what they need most is for airstrikes to stop so they can return home safely. A cease-fire in Lebanon is desperately needed."

Grandi also met with Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati, discussing support for those affected by the conflict. The commissioner emphasized the overwhelming scale of needs and the urgent requirement for more support.

On Saturday, Grandi announced his arrival in Beirut, expressing solidarity with those impacted by Israeli airstrikes and pledging support for humanitarian efforts.

Earlier, the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) said that Grandi will next visit Syria to meet with Syrian and Lebanese nationals who have fled Lebanon due to the attacks.

In recent months, Israel has launched massive airstrikes on Lebanon against what it calls Hezbollah targets. Tel Aviv also launched a ground invasion of southern Lebanon on Oct. 1.