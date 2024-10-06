UK urges cease-fire amid reports of Israeli strikes on Lebanese health facilities

British Foreign Secretary David Lammy expressed concern Saturday about reports of Israeli airstrikes hitting health facilities and targeting support personnel in Lebanon.

Lammy called the reports "deeply disturbing" and urged all parties to adhere to international humanitarian law, in a statement on X.

He emphasized the need for an immediate cease-fire to ensure the safety of civilians on both sides.

"Our priority is an immediate ceasefire on both sides so Israeli and Lebanese civilians can return home," wrote Lammy, underscoring the urgent need to de-escalate the conflict.

Hezbollah and Israel have been engaged in cross-border warfare since the start of Israel's war on the Gaza Strip, which has killed over 41,800 victims, most of them women and children, following an attack by the Palestinian group, Hamas, last October.

At least 2,011 people have since been killed, over 9,500 injured, and 1.2 million displaced, according to Lebanese authorities.

The international community has warned that Israeli attacks in Lebanon could escalate the Gaza conflict into a wider regional war.