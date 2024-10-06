Israeli soldier dies from combat wounds while officer, 2 soldiers are injured in northern Gaza battles

An Israeli soldier died on Sunday from being wounded in battle, and two soldiers and an officer were also injured in northern Gaza, the army announced.

The army reported on X that Nir Hadad, 28, a soldier in the 129th Battalion, 8th Brigade, succumbed to his wounds after being severely injured this June during combat in the northern Gaza Strip.

Separately, an Israeli officer from the Shaked Battalion (424th), Givati Brigade, was severely injured Sunday during combat in the northern Gaza Strip, Yedioth Ahronoth daily said.

According to the newspaper, in another incident, two Israeli soldiers from the 932nd Battalion, Nahal Brigade, were severely injured Sunday during combat in the northern Gaza Strip.

According to the latest updated toll released by the Israeli army, since the beginning of the Gaza offensive on Oct. 7, 2023-a year ago tomorrow-at least 726 officers and soldiers have been killed, including 346 who died since the start of the ground invasion of Gaza last Oct. 27.

Additionally, the number of injured in the Israeli army since Oct. 7 has reached 4,590, including 2,299 injured since the ground invasion began.

Flouting a UN Security Council resolution calling for an immediate cease-fire, Israel has continued its brutal offensive on the Gaza Strip following an attack by Palestinian group Hamas last Oct. 7.

In a year of relentless Israeli attacks, nearly 41,900 people have since been killed, most of them women and children, and over 97,000 others injured, according to local health authorities.