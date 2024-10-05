Israeli army set to expand Netzarim Corridor in Gaza following evacuation orders

Israel is moving to expand the Netzarim Corridor, which separates northern Gaza from the south, Israel's Channel 12 reported on Saturday.

The move follows an evacuation order by the Israeli army targeting central Gaza, specifically residents of the Al-Bureij and Al-Nuseirat refugee camps.

On X, Israeli army spokesperson Avichay Adraee urged residents to evacuate immediately, citing an alleged Hamas presence in the area.

Channel 12 described the evacuation order as "relatively unusual," stating that it aims to widen the corridor.

The report added that Israeli forces are preparing for potential Palestinian attempts to breach the corridor or stage attacks on the area around the first anniversary of Oct. 7, 2023, when the Gaza war began.

The corridor has played a central role in Israel's strategy since its ground offensive into Gaza, effectively restricting movement between the northern and southern parts of the strip.

Since the start of the Israeli offensive one year ago, the Palestinian population has faced ongoing displacement, with residents forced to leave their homes in anticipation of Israeli bombardments and military advances.

Often they were pushed to go to "safe areas," but were attacked along the way or after they reached the allegedly safe zones.

Families have been seen leaving on foot or using makeshift transportation due to a severe fuel shortage affecting public transport.

The evacuation orders coincide with Palestinian social media campaigns calling for a return to northern parts of Gaza as the anniversary of the offensive nears.

Flouting a UN Security Council resolution calling for an immediate cease-fire, Israel has continued its brutal offensive on the Gaza Strip following an attack by Palestinian group Hamas last Oct. 7.

More than 41,800 people have since been killed, mostly women and children, and over 96,800 others injured, according to local health authorities.

The Israeli onslaught has displaced almost the entire population of the territory amid an ongoing blockade that has led to severe shortages of food, clean water, and medicine.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its actions in Gaza.