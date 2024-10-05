Israeli army launches new wave of strikes on southern suburb of Beirut

The Israeli army began a new wave of airstrikes using fighter jets Saturday against the southern suburbs of Beirut, according to an Anadolu correspondent.

The bombing follows a warning by the Israeli army that it would target buildings in five areas of the southern suburbs that "contain interests of Hezbollah," a claim it has repeatedly used to justify hitting civilian targets.

Hezbollah and Israel have been engaged in cross-border warfare since the start of Israel's war on the Gaza Strip, which has killed more than 41,800 victims, most of them women and children, following an attack by the Palestinian group, Hamas, last October.

At least 2,036 victims have since been killed, more than 9,500 injured and 1.2 million displaced, according to Lebanese authorities.

The international community has warned that Israeli attacks in Lebanon could escalate the Gaza conflict into a wider regional war.







