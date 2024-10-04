Hezbollah claims it killed, wounded Israeli soldiers in multiple rockets strikes on border areas

Lebanese group Hezbollah said on Friday that it killed and wounded Israeli soldiers in a series of rocket attacks targeting an Israeli tank and troops in various border areas and settlements.

In several statements, the group said it "targeted a Merkava tank near the Israeli border Al-Malkiyya post with a guided missile, causing a fire and leaving its crew either dead or injured."

Hezbollah also claimed to have pounded the Kiryot area near Haifa and enemy artillery positions south of Kiryat Shmona with rocket salvos.

In another statement, Hezbollah reported killing and injuring Israeli soldiers by targeting "enemy vehicles and troops" in the Maroun al-Ras border area with artillery fire.

Additional targets reportedly included the Israeli post at Roueissat al-Alam in Lebanon's Kfarchouba hills, the Karmiel settlement, and Israeli military vehicles and personnel at Sa'sa, which was hit with a heavy Burkan missile, as well as Kiryat Shmona, which was struck by a barrage of rockets.

Hezbollah also said that it launched a barrage of rockets targeting the Nafah military base, and a group of Israeli soldiers near the al-Baghdadi post in northern Israel.

According to statements shared by the group, its fighters also attacked Israeli troops in eastern Dovev, the Maroun El Ras border area, near the Avivim settlement, and the Yiron settlement with multiple rocket salvos.

The group further claimed to have targeted Israeli forces advancing toward Bayader al-Adas, west of Yaroun, using artillery shells and rockets.

More Israeli positions reportedly hit include the Katzrin base, a group of soldiers in Kfar Giladi, and the Hatzor settlement, all of which were struck by rockets.

Hezbollah also claimed to have detonated three explosive devices against Israeli soldiers attempting to infiltrate the Lebanese village of Maroun El Ras, followed by clashes with the advancing forces, resulting in Israeli casualties.

There has been no comment from the Israeli army regarding Hezbollah's statements as of yet.

Since Tuesday, the Israeli army has attempted a ground incursion into southern Lebanon, facing fierce resistance from Hezbollah. Nine Israeli soldiers have been killed and 30 others wounded since then, according to Israeli military sources and media.

Israel has launched massive airstrikes since Sept. 23 on what it calls Hezbollah targets across Lebanon that have killed so far more than 1,100 people, according to the Lebanese Health Ministry.

The aerial campaign was an escalation in a year-long conflict between Israel and the Lebanese resistance group since the start of Tel Aviv's brutal offensive on the Gaza Strip that has killed over 41,800 people, mostly women and children, since a Hamas attack last year.

At least 1,974 people have since been killed in Lebanon, more than 9,384 injured, with 1.2 million displaced, according to authorities.

The international community has warned that Israeli attacks in Lebanon could escalate the Gaza conflict into a wider regional war.









