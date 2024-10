Erdoğan: We will not allow Mideast to be torn apart again with new Sykes-Picot divisions

"Every drop of blood spilled equally shared by those who drop bombs, those who supply them We will not allow our geography to be torn apart again with new Sykes-Picot (Agreement) divisions," Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan stressed in his comments while referring to Israel inhumane attacks on Gaza and Lebanon.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan made remarkable statements related to the latest regional and political developments during his speech at Teknofest event on Friday.



Erdoğan laid out the following keynotes in his comments:



Sinister plan being implemented will not be limited to Gaza, West Bank, Lebanon. You don't need a prophecy to see where ultimate goal lies."