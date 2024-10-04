Death toll from Israeli airstrikes on Lebanon rises to 2,011, with 9,535 injured

The death toll from Israeli strikes on Lebanon has reached 2,011, with 9,535 wounded since Oct. 8, 2023, according to local authorities on Friday.

In a report by the Disaster Risk Management Unit, officials said that around 153 Israeli airstrikes and shelling targeted various areas across Lebanon on Thursday alone, primarily focusing on the southern regions and Beirut's southern suburbs. The strikes resulted in 37 deaths and 151 injuries in just one day, adding to the mounting casualties since the conflict's escalation last month.

The number of officially registered displaced persons sheltering at government centers has also increased to 172,100, spread across 931 facilities nationwide. However, when accounting for those who have sought refuge with relatives or moved independently, the total number of displaced people exceeds 1.2 million, according to previous Lebanese government data.

Israel has intensified airstrikes on what it calls Hezbollah targets across Lebanon since Sept. 23, with the Lebanese Health Ministry reporting more than 1,100 deaths from these attacks.

The massive Israeli bombardment marks an escalation in the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hezbollah, triggered by Tel Aviv's brutal offensive on Gaza, which has claimed over 41,800 lives, primarily women and children, since a Hamas attack last year.

International voices have expressed concern that Israeli operations in Lebanon could widen the conflict in Gaza into a broader regional war.





