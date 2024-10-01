Türkiye says 'preparations underway' as many countries requested help evacuating citizens from Lebanon

Türkiye on Tuesday said that "fundamentals" for its evacuation of citizens of other countries have been established, adding that "necessary preparations are underway" in cooperation with "about 20 countries that have requested support so far."

The situation in Lebanon may "deteriorate" with Israel's current ground operation, said the Turkish Foreign Ministry, adding that plans have been drawn up for the evacuation of Turkish citizens.

"Plans concerning our citizens in Lebanon have been coordinated with the relevant institutions, and alternative plans for their evacuation by sea or air have been prepared," said a ministry statement.

Since Sept. 23, Israel has launched massive airstrikes against what it calls Hezbollah targets across Lebanon, killing more than 1,057 people and injuring over 2,950 others, according to the Lebanese Health Ministry.

Several Hezbollah leaders have been killed in the assault, including its leader Hassan Nasrallah.

Hezbollah and Israel have been engaged in cross-border warfare since the start of Israel's war on Gaza, which has killed nearly 41,600 people, most of them women and children, following a cross-border attack by the Palestinian group Hamas last October.

The international community has warned that Israeli attacks in Lebanon could escalate the Gaza conflict into a wider regional war.











