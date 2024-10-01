Spanish prime minister condemns 'routine massacres' in Ukraine, Middle East, calls for global action

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez has condemned the "routine massacres" occurring in Ukraine and the Middle East, urging the international community to break its silence.

Speaking at an award ceremony hosted by La Vanguardia newspaper on Monday, Sánchez emphasized the need to uphold international law and promote peace in both regions.

"If the international community remains silent, we will raise our voices even more to defend international law and peace," Sánchez said.

"Those who hate democracy oppress it everywhere," he added. "We live under a relentless assault of lies. Enemies of democracy do not respect any rules. In the face of this challenge, we must step forward and defend democracy."

Spain is one of the European countries that has decided to officially recognize the State of Palestine as a sign of support for a peace process with Israel.

Israel's military campaign in Gaza has continued despite a United Nations Security Council resolution calling for an immediate cease-fire, following an Oct. 7 attack by the Palestinian group Hamas.

Since Sept. 23, Israel has launched massive airstrikes against what it calls Hezbollah targets across Lebanon, killing more than 1,057 people and injuring over 2,950 others, according to the Lebanese Health Ministry.

Several Hezbollah leaders have been killed in the assault, including Secretary General Hassan Nasrallah.

Hezbollah and Israel have been engaged in cross-border warfare since the start of Israel's war on Gaza, which has killed nearly 41,600 people, most of them women and children, following a cross-border attack by the Palestinian group Hamas last October.

