NATO reaction force set to be deployed in Western Balkans

NATO said Monday that around 200 personnel from its recently formed Allied Reaction Force (ARF) will be deployed to the Western Balkans between Sept. 30 and Oct. 16.

The personnel will be deployed "to conduct training to ensure its readiness and to support the NATO-led Kosovo Force (KFOR)," said a statement by Allied Joint Command Force Naples.

The statement underlined that this marks the ARF's first operational mission since its establishment in July this year.

"A military contingent of the ARF's Operational Liaison and Reconnaissance Team (OLRT) of around 50 personnel will be in Kosovo and a forward command node of around 150 personnel will be established in North Macedonia," it said.

Noting that the deployed forces will conduct training exercises to maintain their high readiness level and assess their ability to quickly mobilize a larger force, it added that a part of the ARF headquarters will temporarily integrate into KFOR's command and control structures, tasked with evaluating logistical, infrastructural and operational support needs in case KFOR requires significant reinforcement.







