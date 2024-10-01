Iran preparing to launch ballistic missile attack on Israel: White House

The United States has indications that Iran is preparing to imminently launch a ballistic missile attack against Israel that could be at least as large as a strike that Tehran staged earlier this year, U.S. officials said on Tuesday.

The United States is actively supporting preparations to defend Israel against a new Iranian missile attack, a senior White House official said.

"A direct military attack from Iran against Israel will carry severe consequences for Iran," the official said.

A second U.S. official said that the Iranian strike could be as large or potentially bigger than one that Tehran launched with missiles and drones in April.

That attack was in retaliation for what Iran called an Israeli strike on its Damascus consulate that killed seven Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps officers, including two senior commanders.

Iran's mission to the United Nations did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The U.S. warning of a looming Iranian strike followed Israel's announcement that its forces staged raids into southern Lebanon in a limited incursion as it pursues two weeks of strikes against Hezbollah fighters that have killed the Iran-backed group's leader and senior commanders.

Israeli leaders have vowed to pursue operations against the resistance movements until it is safe for civilians to return to their homes in northern Israel from which they were evacuated after Hezbollah began missile strikes on Oct. 8, a day after Hamas' assault into Israel.

The Hamas assault triggered the ongoing Israeli offensive that has devastated Gaza.

The U.S. military on Sunday warned Iran against expanding the conflict and said it was increasing air support capabilities in the region and putting troops on increased readiness.









