Iran launches hundreds of missiles towards Israel

Iran has launched dozens of missile attacks on Israel', state media reported Tuesday.

The official IRNA news agency said Iran had launched "the missile attacks on Israel", without elaborating.



Iran's Revolutionary Guards said on Tuesday they launched tens of missiles toward Israel and warned that if Israel retaliated Tehran's response would be "more crushing and ruinous", Iranian state TV reported.



More explosions rattled Jerusalem on Tuesday evening as air raid sirens rang out, AFP journalists reported, with what appeared to be air defence interceptors echoing over the city.

The explosions came shortly after the military said that Iran had launched a missile attack targeting Israel.









