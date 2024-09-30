IN ADDRESS TO IRAN, NETANYAHU SAYS NOWHERE IN MIDDLE EAST OUT OF ISRAELS REACH

 Contact Us
In address to Iran, Netanyahu says nowhere in Middle East out of Israel's reach

Reuters WORLD
Published September 30,2024
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told Iranians on Monday that there was nowhere in the Middle East beyond Israel's reach, two days after Israel's military killed the leader of the Iranian-backed Lebanese resistance group Hezbollah.

Netanyahu, speaking in English in a 3-minute-long video released by his office in which he said he was addressing the Iranian people, blamed the Iranian government for plunging the Middle East "deeper into war" at the cost of its own people.

"There is nowhere in the Middle East Israel cannot reach. There is nowhere we will not go to protect our people and protect our country," Netanyahu said.

He said the Iranian government was bringing Iranians "closer to the abyss". Iran and Israel would be at peace when Iran is "finally free", which he said would "come a lot sooner than people think".

Referring to Hezbollah's Hassan Nasrallah, killed on Saturday in Israeli airstrikes on Beirut, Netanyahu said that "puppets" of the Iranian "regime" were eliminated every day.