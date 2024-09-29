US reiterates highest travel warning for Lebanon

The US Department of State announced on Saturday that the highest Level 4 travel warning for Lebanon remains in effect due to a "volatile and unpredictable security situation," directing family members of embassy staff and non-essential personnel to leave the country.

"Do not travel to Lebanon due to crime, terrorism, civil unrest, kidnapping, unexploded landmines, and the risk of armed conflict," the statement said.

Due to the "unpredictable security situation," the statement instructed family members of employees at the Beirut Embassy and non-essential personnel to leave the country, warning those who choose to remain in Lebanon to be "prepared for shelters in case the situation worsens."

The announcement called on US citizens in southern Lebanon, particularly near the Syrian border and refugee settlements, to "immediately leave" those areas. It warned that the Beirut Embassy may not be able to evacuate citizens who choose to remain if the situation worsens.

Lebanese and Palestinian factions, most notably Hezbollah, have been exchanging fire daily with Israeli forces across the Blue Line since Oct. 8, 2023.

As of Saturday, the ongoing exchanges have claimed the lives of 1,673 people, including 104 children and 194 women, with 8,603 others injured, according to Lebanon's Health Ministry.

On Saturday, the Israeli army announced the "successful" assassination of Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah in airstrikes on Beirut's southern suburb. Hezbollah confirmed Nasrallah's death.

The international community has expressed concern over Israel's actions in Lebanon, warning that the strikes could escalate the ongoing Gaza conflict into a wider regional war.