Iranian FM Araghchi warns 'even war' possible in Middle East

"Everyone should be aware that the situation is extremely explosive, and that everything is possible ... even war," Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi told the agency, which is managed by the country's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

DPA WORLD Published September 29,2024 Subscribe

Everything is possible in the Middle East, including war, following the killing of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has told Iran's Fars news agency in New York.



"Everyone should be aware that the situation is extremely explosive, and that everything is possible ... even war," he told the agency, which is managed by the country's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).



Araghchi blamed Israel for causing an international crisis. Iran had for this reason called for an emergency special session of the UN Security Council, he said.



Nasrallah's blood had not been shed in vain, and Israel would regret its crime, he said in reference to Israel's strike on Beirut on Friday that claimed the Hezbollah leader's life.



Observers see the Iranian response thus far as restrained, as there has been no retaliation so far. Tehran is believed to prefer to discredit Israel internationally.











