Saudi Arabia warns of ‘dangerous consequences’ from Israeli military escalation in Lebanon

Saudi Arabia warned of "dangerous consequences" from Israel's ongoing military escalation in Lebanon and called for an immediate cease-fire.

Addressing the 79th session of the UN General Assembly in New York, Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan called for preserving Lebanon's stability and sovereignty per international law and UN Security Council resolutions.

"The absence of accountability and punishment despite Israel's ongoing violations of international law and humanitarian law encourages further escalation," he added.

Bin Farhan warned that escalation will not bring security or stability to any party.

"It signals dangerous consequences instead and increases the scale of violence and war and further threatens security and stability of the region," he said.

The top Saudi diplomat said his country has "joined international efforts aimed at establishing an immediate cease-fire in Lebanon to pave the way for a sustainable diplomatic resolution," he added.

The US, EU, and several other countries called Wednesday for a temporary cease-fire between Israel and Hezbollah to facilitate diplomatic efforts.

The Israeli army has pounded Lebanon since Sept. 23, killing at least 816 people and injuring over 2,500, the Lebanese Health Ministry said.

Hezbollah and Israel have been engaged in cross-border warfare since the start of Israel's war on Gaza, which has killed nearly 41,600 people, mostly women and children, following a cross-border attack by Hamas last Oct. 7.

