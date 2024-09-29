Israel army strikes Huthi rebel targets in Yemen

Yemen's Houthi group reported Israeli airstrikes on the western city of Al Hudaydah on Sunday.

The Houthi-run Al-Masirah television said the strike targeted a power plant in the city.

Footage posted on social media shows smoke rising from the area.

No details were yet available about injuries or damage.

Israeli Channel 12 said the strike destroyed oil tanks at Al Hudaydah Port.

The Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper said the attack was "broader" than the strikes that targeted the coastal province last July.

There was no immediate comment from the Israeli army.

Regional tensions have escalated due to Israel's brutal offensive on the Gaza Strip, which has killed nearly 41,600 people, mostly women and children, following a Hamas attack on Oct. 7, 2023.

The conflict spread to Lebanon with Israel launching deadly strikes across the country, which have killed more than 800 people and injured over 2,500 others since Sept. 23.

Several Hezbollah commanders were killed in the Israeli onslaught, including its leader Hassan Nasrallah.