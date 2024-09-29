More than 10 killed in Israeli airstrike on northeastern Lebanon amid escalation

At least 11 people were killed on Sunday in an Israeli airstrike targeting a house in the town of Ain in the Bekaa Valley in northeastern Lebanon.

The Lebanese National News Agency reported that six bodies were recovered from the rubble following the airstrike, while rescue operations are ongoing to retrieve five more victims.

The airstrike targeted a residential home in Ain, a town near Hermel, a region that has seen increased military activity amid heightened tensions between Israel and Lebanon's Hezbollah.

Lebanese and Palestinian factions, most notably Hezbollah, have been exchanging fire daily with Israeli forces across the Blue Line since Oct. 8, 2023.

As of Saturday, the ongoing exchanges have claimed the lives of 1,673 people, including 104 children and 194 women, with 8,603 others injured, according to Lebanon's Health Ministry.

On Saturday, the Israeli army announced the "successful" assassination of Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah in airstrikes on Beirut's southern suburb. Hezbollah confirmed Nasrallah's death.

The international community has expressed concern over Israel's actions in Lebanon, warning that the strikes could escalate the ongoing Gaza conflict into a wider regional war.











