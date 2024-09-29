IRAN CALLS FOR UN SECURITY COUNCIL MEETING AFTER NASRALLAHS DEATH

Iran calls for UN Security Council meeting after Nasrallah's death

Following the assassination of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah in an Israeli airstrike, Iran has called for an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council. Tehran’s mission to the United Nations requested the 15-member body to convene in response to the escalating situation in Lebanon and the broader Middle East.

DPA WORLD Published September 29,2024

Iran on Saturday called for an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council following the killing of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah in an Israeli airstrike in Lebanon.



Tehran's mission to the United Nations in New York called for the 15-member body to meet, according to a letter seen by dpa.



Israel had "perpetrated a flagrant act of terrorist aggression against residential areas in Beirut, using U.S.-supplied thousand-pound bunker busters," Iran's UN ambassador, Amir Saeid Iravani, wrote in the letter to the most powerful UN body.



The timing of the proposed meeting remains uncertain, with diplomatic sources suggesting that a session on Sunday appears unlikely.



Nasrallah was killed on Friday in an Israeli airstrike on a compound located beneath residential buildings in a suburb of the Lebanese capital Beirut.



The Shiite Hezbollah militia is one of Iran's most important allies in the fight against their common enemy Israel.









