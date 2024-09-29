Hurricane Helene devastates US state of Florida as deaths hit 64

The death toll increased to 64 on Sunday from Hurricane Helene along the coastline of the US state of Florida.

The White House announced that US President Joe Biden declared "a state of emergency" in Florida and North Carolina and authorized "federal aid" for those affected by the hurricane.

The Category 4 storm, which hit the northwest coast of the state at with 225 kilometers (139 miles) per hour winds, continues to wreak havoc.

It has caused significant property damage, with millions still affected by power outages resulting from the hurricane.

The US National Hurricane Center said the effects of the storm could continue throughout the weekend.

Experts predict that Helene could cost in between $15 billion - $26 billion in damages in the southeastern US.

The hurricane also affected the states of Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, and Tennessee.

In Florida, where the hurricane made landfall, more than 1.2 million homes and businesses experienced power outages; the numbers hit 1 million in Georgia, 1.3 million in South Carolina and 600,000 in North Carolina.







