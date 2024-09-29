70 killed in intense Israeli bombardment of Lebanon on Sunday

At least 70 people were killed and 80 others injured in Sunday's Israeli air attacks on various areas of Lebanon, according to an Anadolu tally confirmed through official sources including state media and the Health Ministry.

Israeli airstrikes on the Baalbek-Hermel province resulted in an initial toll of 21 deaths and 47 others injured.

In Sidon, 24 people were killed and 29 others injured in an Israeli airstrike targeting a residential building in the village of Ain El-Delb.

Israeli warplanes also carried out an airstrike on the town of Joub Jannine in western Bekaa, killing four people and injuring four others.

A family of 17 also perished in an Israeli airstrike targeting the town of Zboud in northern Bekaa, with several missing under the rubble.

Separately, four people were killed in three airstrikes targeting a building in the village of Halabta in Bekaa.

Hezbollah and Israel have been engaged in cross-border warfare since the start of Gaza conflict last October.

Israel recently escalated its offensive on Lebanon, killing a string of senior Hezbollah commanders and leader Hassan Nasrallah. The intense bombardment of sites across the country also killed hundreds of civilians and displaced tens of thousands more.

Lebanon's Prime Minister Najib Mikati said Israel's intensifying attacks may have displaced up to 1 million people.







