6 Palestinians killed in Israeli airstrikes on homes in Gaza

Six Palestinians were killed and several others injured on Sunday as Israeli airstrikes hit residential homes in multiple areas across the Gaza Strip, according to medical sources.

Medical personnel confirmed to Anadolu that an Israeli reconnaissance missile struck a house near the Al-Qassam cemetery in the Nuseirat refugee camp, killing one person.

Eyewitnesses reported to Anadolu that "several civilians were injured in an Israeli airstrike that hit the Qashlan family home in the New Camp area, north of Nuseirat."

Additional injuries were reported as Israeli forces targeted a house near the Al-Ghafari intersection on Al-Jalaa Street in Gaza City.

In central Gaza, Israeli warplanes also struck a home in the Al-Mashala area of Deir al-Balah.

Meanwhile, Gaza's civil defense authorities said in a statement that "two martyrs were recovered from the Abu Nasr family home after Israeli strikes hit an area near Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza."

Medical sources at the Baptist Hospital in Gaza City further confirmed that "three Palestinians were killed and others wounded after an Israeli airstrike hit an apartment near the Al-Sha'abia intersection in central Gaza."

Israel, flouting a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire, has faced international condemnation amid its continued brutal offensive on Gaza since an Oct. 7 attack last year by the Palestinian resistance group, Hamas.

The Israeli onslaught has since killed nearly 40,600 people, mostly women and children, and injured over 96,200, according to local health authorities.

Israel is accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice (ICJ), which ordered it to immediately halt its military operation in the southern city of Rafah, where more than 1 million Palestinians had sought refuge from the war before it was invaded on May 6.







