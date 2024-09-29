5 rockets fired from Lebanon land in northern Israel

Five rockets launched from Lebanon landed in open areas near Lake Tiberias (the Sea of Galilee) in northern Israel on Sunday, with no reports of casualties or damage, according to a report by daily Yedioth Ahronoth.

The Israeli newspaper stated that rocket alert sirens were activated in the city of Tiberias and the southern Golan Heights, prompting residents to take cover.

The rockets ultimately fell in open, uninhabited areas, it added.

The Israeli army has not confirmed this latest rocket attack so far.

Lebanese and Palestinian factions, most notably Hezbollah, have been exchanging fire daily with Israeli forces across the Blue Line since Oct. 8, 2023.

As of Saturday, the ongoing exchanges have claimed the lives of 1,673 people, including 104 children and 194 women, with 8,603 others injured, according to Lebanon's Health Ministry.

On Saturday, the Israeli army announced the "successful" assassination of Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah in airstrikes on Beirut's southern suburb the previous evening. Hezbollah confirmed Nasrallah's death.

The international community has expressed concern over Israel's actions in Lebanon, warning that the strikes could escalate the ongoing Gaza conflict into a wider regional war.







