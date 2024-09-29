3 Palestinians injured by Israeli army fire in West Bank

Three Palestinians were wounded by Israeli army fire during a military raid in the West Bank city of Tubas on Sunday, according to the Red Crescent Society.

The organization said the three were transferred to a hospital suffering gunshot wounds.

The Health Ministry confirmed that one of the injured was in serious condition.

Witnesses said Israeli forces surrounded a house in the city and arrested a 21-year-old Palestinian. His wife and mother were also held for several hours by Israeli forces for questioning.

Gunfire was reported between Israeli forces and armed Palestinians during the raid.

Tension has been running high across the occupied West Bank amid a brutal Israeli offensive on the Gaza Strip, which has killed nearly 41,600 people, mostly women and children, since Oct. 7 last year.

At least 719 Palestinians, including 160 children, have since been killed, nearly 6,200 others injured and over 10,900 arrested in the occupied territory, according to Palestinian figures.

The escalation follows a landmark opinion last July by the International Court of Justice that declared Israel's decades-long occupation of Palestinian land unlawful and demanded the evacuation of all settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.







