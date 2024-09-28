Erdoğan: Geostrategic importance of Black Sea region will increase

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan stated, "Transportation corridors and energy routes connecting Central Asia and the Caspian region with the West and East, North and South, pass through the Black Sea region. It is clear that the geostrategic importance of the region will increase in the coming period."

President Erdoğan sent a video message to the International Black Sea Rize-Ayder Forum. Here are some key highlights from his speech:

"THE GEOSTRATEGIC IMPORTANCE OF THE REGION WILL INCREASE IN THE COMING PERIOD"



"I wish that the International Black Sea Rize-Ayder Forum, which will discuss the logistics and transportation opportunities of the Greater Black Sea Region, will be beneficial. I would like to welcome the distinguished experts participating in the forum from abroad and believe that there will be productive discussions.

The pandemic and regional crises have repeatedly reminded us of the importance of logistics and transportation infrastructure for economic development. We need to develop logistics networks in all countries within the Black Sea region that will enhance trade and shorten the delivery times of goods and transportation services.

We believe that the Iyidere Logistics Center, which is a high-tech industrial development zone in Rize, will significantly contribute to these efforts. Positioning the Black Sea region as a key player in the global shipbuilding market is also among our important goals. Transportation corridors and energy routes connecting Central Asia and the Caspian region with the West and East, North and South, pass through the Black Sea region. It is evident that the geostrategic importance of the region will further increase in the coming period. By strengthening the transportation and logistics infrastructure in the Black Sea region, this momentum will hopefully accelerate even more."

"I HAVE NO DOUBT THAT THE BLACK SEA REGION WILL CLAIM ITS RIGHTFUL PLACE"

"We are entering a period where we will reap the benefits of the investments made by our government in the field of transportation over the past 22 years. I have no doubt that the Black Sea region will claim its rightful place in this new period. I believe that the International Black Sea Rize-Ayder Forum, held with the participation of distinguished figures in their fields, will support us in this struggle.








