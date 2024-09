Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Republican presidential nominee, former U.S. President Donald Trump, shake hands during a meeting on September 27, 2024 in New York City. (AFP Photo)

Donald Trump vowed to bring the war in Ukraine to a swift end if he wins a second term in office, after he met the U.S. ally's leader Volodymyr Zelensky for a high-stakes discussion on the conflict.

"It's a shame but this is a war that should have never happened and we'll get it solved," said the Republican White House hopeful at Trump Tower. "It is a complicated puzzle... Too many people dead. Too many beautiful cities."