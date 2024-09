Series of Israeli strikes hit south Beirut

Immediately following Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s speech at the UN General Assembly, Israeli warplanes launched heavy airstrikes on the southern suburb of Beirut.

Agencies and A News MIDDLE EAST Published September 27,2024

Smoke rises above Beirut's souther suburbs during an Israeli airstrike on September 27, 2024. (AFP Photo)

