Global system faces threats to its survival, Iraqi premier tells UN Security Council

Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia' al-Sudani said on Thursday that the global system is facing a significant crisis that threatens its survival, noting that the world is increasingly drawn into conflicts while the UN Security Council remains ineffective.

In his speech to the UN General Assembly, al-Sudani said the current session is taking place against the backdrop of serious challenges in the Middle East-a region that has been devastated by Israeli forces in their extensive onslaught on the Gaza Strip, where nearly 41,500 Palestinians have been killed since Oct. 7 last year.

He expressed concern over the international system's inability to fulfill its foundational goals, particularly those of security, stability, and human rights.

In his speech, he cited alarming violations of international norms, including the disregard for key principles such as sovereignty and territorial integrity.

It is a collective responsibility to halt the ongoing violations in Palestine and the region, al-Sudani said, referring to Israeli forces' relentless attacks on Lebanon since Monday, which have killed at least 677 people and injured over 2,500.

The prime minister criticized the Security Council for failing to maintain international peace, stressing that the Palestinian people are suffering as a result of military aggression that has displaced millions and caused widespread casualties.

He lamented the international community's failure to fulfill its protective responsibilities, depriving Palestinians of the right to live in dignity.

He also condemned the erosion of international law, saying the recent military actions demonstrate a disturbing disregard for established norms.

Al-Sudani said using force to alter international borders undermines the integrity of global governance.

Furthermore, he accused the occupying (Israeli) forces of exploiting UN resolutions to justify aggression against Lebanon while selectively adhering to certain provisions.

He described the occupation forces' continued indiscriminate violence and technological warfare as alarming indicators of their involvement in crimes against humanity.

Last week, thousands of communication devices or pagers exploded in Beirut and other parts of Lebanon, killing 37 people, two children, and injuring nearly 3,000. The government and Lebanese group Hezbollah accused Israel of being behind the device explosions and vowed retaliation.

Al-Sudani reaffirmed Iraq's solidarity with Lebanon and its people, pointing out that the country is facing renewed threats of violence aimed at destabilizing the region. He pledge to continue to support efforts to mitigate the impact of these aggressions.







