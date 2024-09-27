Erdoğan reaffirms Türkiye’s goal for a permanent seat at UN Security Council

After Friday prayers at Hz. Ali Mosque in Istanbul, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan spoke about Turkey's efforts to become a permanent member of the United Nations (UN) Security Council. He stated



Expressing Türkiye's desire to secure a permanent seat on the UN Security Council, Erdoğan told the press after Friday prayers in Istanbul: "We are striving to become a permanent member, but so far, we haven't achieved any results."

Erdoğan said the current permanent members have shown no intention of supporting Türkiye's bid.

"Permanent Members Essentially Rule the World"

Commenting on the structure of the UN, Erdoğan said, "There are five permanent members and 10 non-permanent members at the UN. These permanent members have the power to make every decision, while the 10 non-permanent members have no real influence. These five countries are essentially ruling the world."

"There Are No Plans to Make Us Permanent Members"

Erdoğan further elaborated, "Although countries like Japan, and Germany, as well as ourselves, have attempted to become permanent members, they currently have no influence as they are not permanent members. Türkiye is also striving to become a permanent member, but we haven't achieved any results yet. The permanent members have no plans to make us permanent members. There is nothing that the 10 non-permanent members can do in this regard."

"We Will Put These Issues on the Table and Resolve Them"

When asked about his meetings with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, President Erdoğan stated, "At the beginning of next year, we will hold the High-Level Strategic Council meeting. Currently, our ambassador Çağatay is continuing discussions with his counterpart. We will likely meet at the beginning of next year. At that time, we will put this issue on the table. The High-Level Strategic Council meeting and the issues in the Aegean will be the main topics. We will put these matters on the table with the President and resolve the issues."

"I Saw a Positive Approach from Pashinyan"

Regarding his talks with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Erdoğan said, "The main topic in our discussion was the issues between Azerbaijan and Armenia. I saw a positive approach from Pashinyan on this matter. I know that Azerbaijan has the same understanding. If these two countries show this approach, they can resolve this issue."

The Security Council is currently composed of 15 members: Five permanent -- China, France, Russia, the UK and US -- and 10 non-permanent elected for two-year terms by the General Assembly.