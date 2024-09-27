Delegations walk out of UNGA in protest of Israeli PM Netanyahu’s speech

The Turkish delegation and many others walked out of the UN General Assembly on Friday in protest ahead of a speech by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Netanyahu entered the hall and approached the podium to address the 79th session of the assembly.

Led by Türkiye's permanent representative to the UN, Ambassador Ahmet Yildiz, the delegation left the hall before Netanyahu began his address.

Many other delegations were seen to follow the protest by Türkiye's representatives and also walk out of the hall.

Criticism has arisen over allowing the UN address by Netanyahu, for whom International Criminal Court Prosecutor Karim Khan is seeking an arrest warrant for alleged "war crimes."