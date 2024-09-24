Erdoğan: Türkiye does not bear any hostility towards Israelis, our problem is with oppressor and oppression

In his speech at the United Nations General Assembly, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan emphasized that Türkiye and the Turkish people hold no hostility towards the Israeli people, clarifying that their issue is with the Israeli government's “massacre policies.”

Agencies and A News WORLD Published September 24,2024

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan stressed in his UNGA speech, "It is 'clearly' that Türkiye and Turkish nation 'do not bear any hostility towards the Israeli people. Türkiye's problem is with the Netanyahu government's 'massacre policies."



"Türkiye opposes antisemitism in the same way it opposes targeting Muslims. Our problem is with the massacre policies of the Israeli government. Our problem is with the oppressor and oppression," Erdoğan said in a statement.









