 Contact Us
News World

Lebanon: Hundreds dead in Israeli strikes, including dozens of children

Lebanon's health minister said the death toll from Israeli airstrikes on the south of the country on Monday has risen to 274 people, including 21 children, with another 1,024 wounded. These are the deadliest Israeli attacks on Lebanon since the last major war between Israel and the Hezbollah movement in 2006.

AFP WORLD
Published September 23,2024
Subscribe
LEBANON: HUNDREDS DEAD IN ISRAELI STRIKES, INCLUDING DOZENS OF CHILDREN

Lebanese Health Minister Firass Abiad said the death toll in Israeli strikes on Lebanon on Monday rose to 274, among them 21 children, while thousands of families fled the bombardment.

The toll was "274 dead including 21 children and 39 women -- that's who we know about until now," Abiad told a news conference, adding that "thousands of families from the targeted areas have been displaced".

About 5,000 people hadbeen wounded "in less than a week" of Israeli attacks, he said, after Hezbollah pagers and walkie-talkies exploded and an Israeli strike on Beirut's southern suburbs.