Lebanon: Hundreds dead in Israeli strikes, including dozens of children

Lebanese Health Minister Firass Abiad said the death toll in Israeli strikes on Lebanon on Monday rose to 274, among them 21 children, while thousands of families fled the bombardment.

The toll was "274 dead including 21 children and 39 women -- that's who we know about until now," Abiad told a news conference, adding that "thousands of families from the targeted areas have been displaced".

About 5,000 people hadbeen wounded "in less than a week" of Israeli attacks, he said, after Hezbollah pagers and walkie-talkies exploded and an Israeli strike on Beirut's southern suburbs.









