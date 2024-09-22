New Marxist president vows to 'rewrite Sri Lankan history'

Sri Lanka's Marxist president-elect on Sunday invited his compatriots to help him "rewrite" history in the cash-strapped island nation after winning a vote coloured by discontent over an unprecedented financial crisis.

Anura Kumara Dissanayaka, the 55-year-old leader of the People's Liberation Front, was declared the winner of the weekend's poll with nearly 1.3 million more votes than his nearest rival.

The once-fringe leader, whose party won less than four percent of the vote in parliamentary elections four years ago, saw a surge of support as the economic meltdown forced widespread hardships upon Sri Lankans.

"The dream we have nurtured for centuries is finally coming true," he said in a statement shortly after the announcement.

"This victory belongs to all of us," he added. "Millions of eyes filled with hope and expectation push us forward, and together, we stand ready to rewrite Sri Lankan history."

Outgoing President Ranil Wickremesinghe -- who took office at the peak of the 2022 economic collapse and imposed tough austerity policies per the terms of an IMF bailout -- was a distant third in the contest with 17 percent of the vote.

"History will judge my efforts, but I can confidently say that I did my best to stabilise the country during one of its darkest periods," he said in a statement.

He congratulated Dissanayaka on the win and said he was "confident" the politician would "steer Sri Lanka on a path of continued growth and stability."

Dissanayaka will be sworn in on Monday morning at the colonial-era President Secretariat in Colombo, election commission officials said.





