Gallant: Hezbollah under pressure, feels pursued

Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant says Hezbollah is under growing pressure from Israel’s military, feeling increasingly pursued by Israeli forces.

DPA WORLD Published September 22,2024

The Lebanese Hezbollah movement is coming under increasing pressure from Israel's military might, Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant says. Gallant's office quoted him as saying that Hezbollah is now feeling like it is being pursued.



The Israeli Air Force, by its own admission, has attacked hundreds of positions of the pro-Iranian Hezbollah movement. In turn, Hezbollah attacked northern Israel with fierce rocket fire.



Gallant says Israel's attacks will continue until the country can ensure that residents of northern Israeli towns can go back to their homes. He says that is the goal and the mission and Israel will do whatever it takes to achieve that.











