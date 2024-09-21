Erdoğan: Israel planning to spread Gaza war to wider region

"Attacks on Lebanon in recent days have proven our concerns about the Israeli administration's plans to spread war to the region," Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan told reporters in Istanbul ahead of his departure for New York to attend the UN General Assembly.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Saturday said that Israel has been planning to spread its war in the Gaza Strip to the wider region, as fears are running high that clashes with Lebanon's Hezbollah movement could escalate further.



The region faces a "huge crisis," the Turkish president said, further blasting Israel for "carrying out attacks like a terrorist group," referring to the recent explosions of pagers used by Hezbollah in Lebanon which have been widely attributed to Israel.



Israel's attacks on Lebanon are a "provocation" in order to implement a "radical Zionist ideology," Erdoğan pointed out.



















