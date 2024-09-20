Tens of thousands rally across Germany demanding stronger climate action, social security

Tens of thousands of people took to the streets across Germany on Friday, calling for increased investments in climate protection and social security.

In the capital Berlin, over 5,000 protesters gathered outside the Chancellery, to ramp up pressure on Chancellor Olaf Scholz's coalition government to end its support for fossil fuel projects.

"Combating the climate crisis and phasing out coal, oil, and gas must be at the top of the political agenda," the youth-led climate movement Fridays for Future said in a statement ahead of their protest action in Berlin.

"While new reports of floods, storms and fires demonstrate the extent of the climate crisis, the coalition government has watered down the climate protection law we fought for," the group said.

Demonstrators carried banners that read: "Stop climate change," "Climate justice, now," "Tax the rich and industry, protect the climate," and "Your symbolic politics is costing us our future!"

Organizers said tens of thousands of people participated in the demonstrations on Friday in more than 100 cities and towns across the country.