In new single, US rapper Macklemore urges Kamala Harris to 'stop sending money and weapons' to Israel

In a new single, American rapper Macklemore comes out swinging for the Palestinian cause, urging the Democratic nominee for US president to "stop sending money and weapons" to Israel and its war on Gaza.

In the single Hind's Hall 2, which features Palestinian guest artists, the rapper says, "Hey Kamala," referring to Vice President Kamala Harris and presidential hopeful Kamala Harris, "I don't know if you listening, but stop sending money and weapons, you ain't winning Michigan," a Midwestern US state with a sizable Arab American population, and an important "swing state" in the presidential election this November.

"We are committed, and hell no we ain't switching positions, because the whole world turned Palestinian," said the new song, which was released on Thursday.

An Instagram post by the rapper said that all proceeds from Hind's Hall 2 will go to the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA).

The song's title refers to the renaming of Hamilton Hall at New York's Columbia University by student protesters in May, honoring 6-year-old Hind Rajab, who was killed by the Israeli military in Gaza this January, one of thousands of children slain by Israel's nearly year-old war on the enclave.

The song's video showcases photos of Palestinian children taken by Palestinian photojournalist Motaz Azaiza, according to the Images Dawn News.

The song also features Palestinian rapper MC Abdul, Palestinian-American author Amer Zahr, and Arab-American singer Anees Mokhiber.

Flouting a UN Security Council resolution calling for an immediate cease-fire, Israel has continued a brutal offensive on Gaza since a Hamas attack last Oct. 7.

Over the course of nearly a year, Israeli attacks have killed over 41,000 people, mostly women and children, and injured over 95,500, according to local health authorities.

The Israeli onslaught has displaced almost the entire population of the territory amid an ongoing blockade that has led to severe shortages of food, clean water, and medicine.

Israel also faces accusations of genocide for its actions in Gaza at the International Court of Justice.