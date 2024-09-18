Train to Gatwick canceled after squirrel attack on passengers

A train traveling from Reading to Gatwick Airport in Surrey, London, was canceled after two squirrels boarded and attacked passengers. The Great Western Railway (GWR) train, which departed at 08:54, experienced chaos shortly after the squirrels entered at Gomshall village at 09:47.

The train conductor attempted to set up a barrier to prevent the squirrels from moving further into the carriage.

Witnesses reported that once the squirrels entered the back carriage, they attacked passengers, causing everyone to flee to other carriages.

To stop the squirrels from moving to other carriages, the conductor locked the carriage doors.

When the train arrived at Redhill Station, staff reportedly spent about half an hour trying to remove the squirrels using a broom and peanuts, but were unsuccessful.

Ultimately, it was decided to cancel the service, and the train returned to Reading. This left some passengers at risk of missing their flights.

A GWR spokesperson confirmed, "We can verify that the 08:54 Reading-Gatwick service was canceled at Redhill after being disrupted by two fare-dodging squirrels in Gomshall. One of the squirrels refused to leave the train, so it returned to Reading, and that's where the story ends."