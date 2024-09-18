ISRAEL PLANTED EXPLOSIVES IN HEZBOLLAHS PAGERS ORDERED FROM TAIWAN: REPORT

Israel targeted Hezbollah by hiding explosive material in Taiwan-made pagers imported into Lebanon, according to a report citing American and other officials briefed on Tuesday's pager explosions.

The New York Times, citing officials who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the pagers the Lebanese group ordered from Gold Apollo in Taiwan had been tampered with before arriving in Lebanon.

The majority were the company's AP924 model, though the shipment also included three other Gold Apollo models, it added.

Small amounts of explosive material, around one to two ounces, were placed next to the battery in each pager, with a remotely triggered switch embedded to detonate them, the officials told the Times.

At 3.30 p.m. in Lebanon (1230GMT), pagers received a message that seemed to come from Hezbollah's leadership but instead triggered the explosives, it reported.

CNN also reported that Israel was responsible for the attack, which caused thousands of Hezbollah members' pagers to explode simultaneously.

At least nine people including a child were killed in a mass explosion of the pagers in areas across Lebanon, according to Lebanese Health Minister Firas Al-Abiad.

He added that around 2,750 people were also injured, including 200 in critical condition.

Hezbollah held Israel fully responsible for the attack and vowed a "just retaliation from unexpected quarters." There was no immediate comment from Israel.

The US said it was not involved in and was not aware of the incident in advance and is gathering more information.

The mass explosion came amid an exchange of cross-border attacks between Hezbollah and Israel against the backdrop of a brutal Israeli offensive on the Gaza Strip which has killed more than 41,200 people, mostly women and children, following an attack by the Palestinian group Hamas on Oct. 7 last year.







