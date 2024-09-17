U.S. TO DEMAND ACCESS TO ISRAELS INVESTIGATION OF SLAIN TURKISH AMERICAN ACTIVIST

U.S. envoy to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield called the killing a Turkish American activist by an Israeli sniper in the occupied West Bank a "horrific tragedy," saying Washington will demand that Israel provide more details from its investigation into the incident.

Expressing her and U.S. President Joe Biden's "outrage" over the killing of Ayşenur Ezgi Eygi, Thomas-Greenfield said at a UN Security Council session Monday that "no one should have to put their life at risk simply for attending a protest."

"This horrific tragedy should never have happened," she said, adding the U.S. will demand more details and "continue to demand access to Israel's investigation and press for accountability regarding the circumstances that led to Ayşenur's death."

She extended her condolences to Eygi's family and friends.

"Her death, like that of so many others over the past year, was tragic and unnecessary," she said.

"We must not grow numb to human suffering no matter who and where it occurs," she added.

SHOT TO DEATH DURING PEACEFUL PROTEST



Before her death, Eygi traveled to the occupied West Bank to support the Palestinian resistance against Israeli occupation, according to the International Solidarity Movement.

On Sept. 3, she went to observe a protest in the West Bank town of Beita in Nablus to stand against the illegal Israeli settlements there.

The movement reported that on Sept. 6, Eygi was intentionally targeted and killed by an Israeli sniper standing on a nearby rooftop.

Eyewitnesses reported that when she was shot in the head by the sniper, Eygi was far from the protest area. She was taken to a Palestinian hospital, but despite doctors' best efforts, she could not be saved.

Türkiye on Thursday launched an investigation into the killing under domestic law.

The autopsy found that a bullet entered through her lower ear area.