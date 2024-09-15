2 Russian strategic bombers carry out training flight over Chukchi Sea

The Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday that two Tu-95MS strategic bombers of the Aerospace Forces carried out a training flight over the neutral waters of the Chukchi Sea.

Su-35s and Su-30SM fighter jets accompanied the bombers during more than 10-hour flight, which was part of the Ocean-2024 military exercises that started on Sept. 10, the ministry said in a statement.

During the flight, the crew carried out training strikes with air-launched cruise missiles against critical targets of a simulated enemy, it added.

The flight was performed in strict accordance with the international rules for the use of airspace, it said.

Strategic missile carrier bombers Tu-95MS are part of the long-range aviation of the Russian Aerospace Forces and the air component of the nuclear triad comprising aircraft, submarines, and intercontinental ballistic missiles.

The Ocean-2024 military drill involves more than 400 warships, submarines, and support vessels from the auxiliary fleet, alongside over 120 aircraft and helicopters from the naval aviation and Aerospace Forces, as well as approximately 7,000 units of military and special equipment, and over 90,000 personnel.