 Contact Us
News World

Russia's Medvedev threatens to turn Kyiv into 'giant melted spot'

On Saturday, Dmitry Medvedev, a senior Russian security official and former president, claimed that Russia has the capability to destroy Kyiv using non-nuclear weapons in response to Ukraine's use of Western long-range missiles. Medvedev suggested that while Russia has formal grounds to use nuclear weapons following Ukraine's incursion into Russia's Kursk region, it might instead employ advanced weapon technologies to significantly damage Kyiv.

Reuters WORLD
Published September 14,2024
Subscribe
RUSSIAS MEDVEDEV THREATENS TO TURN KYIV INTO GIANT MELTED SPOT

Senior Russian security official and former president Dmitry Medvedev said on Saturday Russia could destroy Ukraine's capital Kyiv with non-nuclear weapons in response to the use of Western long-range missiles by Ukraine.

Medvedev said Moscow already had formal grounds to use nuclear weapons since Ukraine's incursion into Russia's Kursk region, but could instead use some of its new weapon technologies to reduce Kyiv to "a giant melted spot" when its patience runs out.

"Holy shit! It's impossible, but it happened," he wrote in English on the Telegram messaging app.